858 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 874,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

