7,510 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

