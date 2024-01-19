5,833 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

