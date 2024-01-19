3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $106.44 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.