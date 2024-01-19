3,968 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.