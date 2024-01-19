356,614 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Progress Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Up 2.3 %

PRGS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

