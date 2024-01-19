2,722 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

PG&E stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,021,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

