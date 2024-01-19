2,651 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $347.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $372.42.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

