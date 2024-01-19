255 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.06. 163,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $168.97.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

