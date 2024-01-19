24,450 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FBP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

