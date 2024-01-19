12,381 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

