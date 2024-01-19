10,586 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,686,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,945,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

