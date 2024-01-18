Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 96,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,010. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

