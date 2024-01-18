Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

