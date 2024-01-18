World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $126.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $160.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 31.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

