WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.95, but opened at $70.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 24,672 shares.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $12,148,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

