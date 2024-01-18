Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

WTFC stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

