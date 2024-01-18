Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Equal Weight

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

BA opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

