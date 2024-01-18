Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 75,247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

