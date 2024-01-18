Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.