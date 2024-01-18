Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

