Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 25 shares.The stock last traded at $412.60 and had previously closed at $422.20.
Watsco Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.66 and a 200 day moving average of $377.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.60.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.