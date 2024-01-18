Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 25 shares.The stock last traded at $412.60 and had previously closed at $422.20.

Watsco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.66 and a 200 day moving average of $377.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.