Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.13. The stock had a trading volume of 320,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,116. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

