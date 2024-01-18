Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.37. 895,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.19. The company has a market cap of $434.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

