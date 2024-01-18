Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waldencast traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 4,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 51,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.