W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $76.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
