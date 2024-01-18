Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 912 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

