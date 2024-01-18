Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBAG opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.