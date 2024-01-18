Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Shares of BX stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

