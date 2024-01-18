Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $480.33 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

