Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.48. 490,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,276. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $439.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.