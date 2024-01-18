VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $25,430.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,937.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN opened at $201.84 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

