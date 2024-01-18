Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 147,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 568,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

