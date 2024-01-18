Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.