Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 874,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.