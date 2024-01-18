Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,988 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:BAUG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 38,043 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

