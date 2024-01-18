Vantage Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after purchasing an additional 966,816 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 4,216,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,709. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

