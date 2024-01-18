Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,719,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,535,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.31 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

