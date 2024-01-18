Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after buying an additional 580,010 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.73. 234,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,918. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.