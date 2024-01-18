Vantage Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

BIBL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

