Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,294,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.85. 675,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

