Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

