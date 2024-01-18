Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 1,895,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

