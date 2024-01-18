Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

