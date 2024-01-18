Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

