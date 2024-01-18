Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 6th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 375,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.