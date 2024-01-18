Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VO opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average is $217.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

