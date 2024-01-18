Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

