Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $137,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $313.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $314.77. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.