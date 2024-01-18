Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,524. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.